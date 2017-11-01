Here’s Tonight’s Big ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Twist

Dancing With the Stars is tackling Halloween on Monday night, and producers have a surprise twist for viewers at home.

In addition to the couples’ usual series of dances themed around the holiday, couples will also be competing as a part of two distinct teams.

For this week, the roster is divided into two teams that will join together for one Halloween-themed number each. The scores from the team routines will be added into calculations for the next elimination.

The teams were selected by team captains Terrell Owens and Drew Scott. Owens and Scott have the lowest cumulative scores across the season, so they were allowed to pick the celebrities and pros they each wanted to join them in hopes of boosting their scores.

Owens’ team, “Team Monster Mash,” consists of: Owens (Cheryl Burke), Jordan Fisher (Lindsay Arnold), Lindsey Stirling (Mark Ballas) and Nikki Bella (Artem Chigvintsev). They’ll be dancing to the beloved Bobby “Boris” Pickett song they take their name from.

Scott’s team, “Team Phantom of the Opera,” consists of: Scott (Emma Slater), Frankie Muniz (Witney Carson), Vanessa Lachey (Maksim Chmerkovskiy) and Victoria Arlen (Valentin Chmerkovskiy). As expected from their name, they’ll dance to “Phantom of the Opera” by Michael Reed and the classic play’s original London cast.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.