'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Have a Lot of Opinions on Tyra Banks' Finale Outfits

Viewers tuning into Monday night's Dancing With the Stars season finale may have been watching to see who took home the Mirrorball Trophy, but host Tyra Banks and her many outfits seemed to catch just as much attention. As the final four dancing duos took the stage for the final time, performing some of their best Season 29 routines, Twitter erupted not only in chatter about who should win, but also Banks' style choices.

Throughout the evening, Banks stepped out in multiple different outfits. At one point in the night she donned a dress decked out in the vibrant colors of the rainbow. The ensemble was paired with a halo featuring several stars. In a completely different ensemble, Banks a textured blue dress. The host also donned a black dress that boasted flashing silver plates.

Her bold fashion choices, however, didn't necessarily win over fans. As viewers continued watching, rooting for their favorite to take home the grand prize after the 11-week journey, many couldn’t help but take to Twitter to comment on Banks' ensembles. Each new look drew plenty of feedback, with some comparing them to the Statue of Liberty and a loofa to dust mop and even graham crackers. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.