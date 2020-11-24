'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Have a Lot of Opinions on Tyra Banks' Finale Outfits

By Allison Schonter

Viewers tuning into Monday night's Dancing With the Stars season finale may have been watching to see who took home the Mirrorball Trophy, but host Tyra Banks and her many outfits seemed to catch just as much attention. As the final four dancing duos took the stage for the final time, performing some of their best Season 29 routines, Twitter erupted not only in chatter about who should win, but also Banks' style choices.

Throughout the evening, Banks stepped out in multiple different outfits. At one point in the night she donned a dress decked out in the vibrant colors of the rainbow. The ensemble was paired with a halo featuring several stars. In a completely different ensemble, Banks a textured blue dress. The host also donned a black dress that boasted flashing silver plates.

Her bold fashion choices, however, didn't necessarily win over fans. As viewers continued watching, rooting for their favorite to take home the grand prize after the 11-week journey, many couldn’t help but take to Twitter to comment on Banks' ensembles. Each new look drew plenty of feedback, with some comparing them to the Statue of Liberty and a loofa to dust mop and even graham crackers. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.

Banks joined the fan-favorite reality series after ABC parted ways with former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Bergeron, who had hosted the series since its inception, had announced his exit in July, writing that it had been "an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career."

prevnext

ABC later issued a statement addressing Bergeron's departure, also confirming that Andrews was out as well. The network credited the major switch up to the fact that the series was looking to "embark on a new creative direction."

prevnext

Addressing her exit, Andrews admitted that it came as a "surprise." She said that she received "a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good.'"

prevnext

Just days after Bergeron and Andrews were confirmed to be out for Season 29, ABC confirmed that Banks would be taking up the hosting duties. Banks, of course, was no strange to reality TV, as she is an America's Got Talent and America's Next Top Model alum.

prevnext

"I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning," Banks said when announcing her new gig. "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

prevnext

Banks' first season filling the hosting shoes hasn't always gone over well. Throughout the 11-week competition, many fans took to social media to air their grievances with Banks, many calling for ABC to restore Bergeron and Andrews back to hosts.

prevnext
0comments

Banks' Season 29 tenure has also seen plenty of eye-popping outfits. In fact, Banks has even had a few wardrobe malfunctions. During a late-October episode, she forgot to put on her shoes before walking out on stage. Banks also revealed that there was another wardrobe malfunction fans didn't seem to catch, revealing, "it was the third or fourth episode, I walk out and my hand is on my back and I was holding my dress together. It was not zipped up! And I did not have on any of my jewelry."

prev
Start the Conversation

of