'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Lash out Over Distracting 'Roxanne' Cover During Justina Machado's Dance

Dancing With the Stars' semifinals week saw the competitors each dancing two routines. For One Day at a Time actor Justina Machado, she first performed a tango to "El Tango de Roxanne," a track from the 2001 film Moulin Rouge. While Machado and her partner, Sasha Farber, nailed their routine, viewers took to Twitter to share that they were distracted during the performance by the show's cover of the famous song.

On Monday night's episode, all of the couples were tasked with performing a redemption routine. In other words, they had to perform a routine featuring a dance style that they previously tried their hand at earlier in the season. For Machado, she was tasked with performing another tango. Ultimately, she received high praise from the judges for her performance and earned a score of 28 out of 30.

Even though they received an amazing score for their routine, their performance didn't exactly earn a lot of praise from those watching. However, that was more so because of the fact that viewers were definitely not into the DWTS rendition of "El Tango de Roxanne."