'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Lash out Over Distracting 'Roxanne' Cover During Justina Machado's Dance
Dancing With the Stars' semifinals week saw the competitors each dancing two routines. For One Day at a Time actor Justina Machado, she first performed a tango to "El Tango de Roxanne," a track from the 2001 film Moulin Rouge. While Machado and her partner, Sasha Farber, nailed their routine, viewers took to Twitter to share that they were distracted during the performance by the show's cover of the famous song.
On Monday night's episode, all of the couples were tasked with performing a redemption routine. In other words, they had to perform a routine featuring a dance style that they previously tried their hand at earlier in the season. For Machado, she was tasked with performing another tango. Ultimately, she received high praise from the judges for her performance and earned a score of 28 out of 30.
Even though they received an amazing score for their routine, their performance didn't exactly earn a lot of praise from those watching. However, that was more so because of the fact that viewers were definitely not into the DWTS rendition of "El Tango de Roxanne."
Horrible
I couldn’t even pay attention to Justina’s dance because that version of Roxanne was HORRIBLE. #dwts— 🔴 🐗 M. D. D. (@Calvin_N_Hawgs) November 17, 2020
While Machado's routine was wonderful, there were many viewers who were too distracted by the "El Tango de Roxanne" cover to focus on it. One user on Twitter even wrote that it was "HORRIBLE."prevnext
Not Feeling It
Tyra thanking the music guys
Everyone on Twitter after that Roxanne remake :
#DWTS pic.twitter.com/1cYR99buQz— Mrsd._ (@RealMrsD_) November 17, 2020
It's safe to say that fans weren't impressed by DWTS' version of "Roxanne." Maybe they should have had Ewan McGregor lend his vocals?prevnext
Drunk Karaoke?
Is it drunk karaoke night on @DancingABC? That version of Roxanne was terrible! #DWTS— Todd D. (@stwrs1974) November 17, 2020
This user referred to the song choices on Monday night's episode of DWTS as "drunk karaoke" versions. They even wrote that "Roxanne" was "terrible."prevnext
Distracting
Omg I can barely enjoy Justina’s dance because this cover of Roxanne is absolutely terrible, cringe! #DWTS @DancingABC— Rebecca Jean (@bex419) November 17, 2020
Many viewers were cringing during the performance because of the song. But, Machado still pulled out all of the right moves.prevnext
Nope
that version of El Tango De Roxanne was brutal #DWTS pic.twitter.com/sSUYeMaebs— Amy Santos (@_AmySantos) November 17, 2020
Clearly, fans were not vibing with "El Tango de Roxanne" on Monday night. In fact, one user wrote that it was "brutal."prevnext
Couldn't Pay Attention
That version of Roxanne totally creeped me out. Couldn't pay attention to the dance. #DWTS— CaraBoo (@rhcpff) November 17, 2020
It's a shame that many viewers were too distracted by the song choice to focus on Machado's dance. The One Day at a Time actor definitely nailed her routine, after all.prevnext
Yikes
Ok, I absolutely adore El Tango de Roxanne, but I was distracted by how bad it was butchered by the DWTS singers. Yikes. 😬 Good job Justina though.— Julie (@RokofAges75) November 17, 2020
Many of these Twitter users are total fans of "El Tango de Roxanne." That's exactly why they were so taken aback by DWTS' very interesting rendition.prev