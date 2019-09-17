‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Devastated Following Christie Brinkley’s Season-Ending Injury

Christie Brinkley fans were saddened to hear of the Sports Illustrated alum’s severe injury that caused her to drop out of Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. The 65-year-old broke her arm during rehearsals, ABC revealed on Good Morning America on Monday, the same day DWTS is set to premiere. In a statement shared by the morning show, BBC Studios and ABC said that “Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm” that will prevent her from competing. However, Brinkley’s spot has already been filled by her 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Brinkley said in the statement, keeping high spirits about her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

Fans felt for Brinkley, taking to social media to share their concerns.

For Sailor, the job of learning all of her mom’s choreography (which she’s been working on for weeks) with just hours until the first performance is nothing to take lightly. “I’m doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud,” Sailor told Good Morning America. “She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

Luckily, Brinkley’s bejeweled costume fit Sailor perfectly, leaving her with just the steps to nail before Monday night comes around.

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” she said. “I think it will change me.”

Just hours before Brinkley suffered her injury, she shared a sassy video of herself in her costume with a fitting quote from Pope Pius: “To live without risk is to risk not living.”

Watch Sailor take her mother’s place in the ballroom during Dancing With the Stars‘ live season premiere Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

