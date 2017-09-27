‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Losing It Over Erin Andrews’ Dress

Dancing With the Stars always stirs up reactions on social media, but this week’s was a bit different than usual. As opposed to a dancer’s routine, fans are freaking out over host Erin Andrews‘ dress.

Andrews chose a red gown for the Tuesday night episode of the competition, and it was a major head-turner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 @dancingabc @anitapatrickson @itsryanrandall @lisaashleybeauty @vtrilling A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

The outfit is definitely unique, and it’s been compared to everything from a kimono to medieval garb to a set of curtains.

“Did Erin Andrews’ original outfit get destroyed or something?” fan Drew Goff wrote. “Cause there must be a reason she’s wearing the stage’s curtains.”

“Did DWTS’ stylist not get the memo it’s Latin night?! (What the hell) is Erin Andrews wearing? She’s too beautiful to be wearing a moomoo,” another fan wrote.

See some of the best photo comparisons below.

Erin Andrews went for a classic look tonight #DWTS pic.twitter.com/z4vv1xtByd — Gina Marie (@ginamarie08) September 27, 2017

But why is Erin Andrews wearing the dress from The Proposal? #DWTS25 pic.twitter.com/mLfodlGBs2 — Lauren Kelly (@lkmoose87) September 27, 2017

Celebs on the new season of DWTS include Nikki Bella, Frankie Muniz, Derek Fisher, Debbie Gibson, Nick Lachey and Terrell Owens.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

This is a developing story.