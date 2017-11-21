[SPOILER] Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The first night of Dancing With the Stars’ two-part finale ended with yet another couple being sent home.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were tallied, Drew Scott and Emma Slater were eliminated from the competition.

The couples were judged based off last week’s standard and trio dances.

Scott was the tenth star to be sent home from the competition this season.

The celebrity joins previously eliminated contestants Terrell Owens, Nikki Bella, Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey, Victoria Arlen, Barbara Corcoran, Debbie Gibson, Derek Fisher and Sasha Pieterse.

The season finale of the show will air on Tuesday night and will see the three remaining couples judged based on Monday’s dances, as well as that night’s repeat dances and “24-Hour Fusion Challenge.”

The remaining celebrities are Frankie Muniz, Lindsey Stirling and Jordan Fisher.

Dancing With the Stars’ season finale will air Tuesday at at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Eric McCandless