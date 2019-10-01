‘Dancing With the Stars’: Donald Trump Jr. Rallies Support for Sean Spicer

He may not have the support of some fans, but former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is getting a vote from Donald Trump Jr. for his Dancing With the Stars performance. After Spicer took to Twitter ahead of Monday night’s movie night-themed episode asking fans for votes, Trump put the plea out to his more than 3.9 million followers.

Guys get on it. Spicy needs your help. RT https://t.co/u14536Vmgt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 1, 2019

Spicer seemingly needs all of the support that he can get. He and pro Lindsay Arnold’s disco cha-cha to “Night Fever” by The Bee Gees only earned them a score of 15 points out of a possible 30, with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba criticizing the routine.

“It was more like Monday Night Lukewarm,” Goodman told the dancing duo, adding that Spicer was “pigeon-toed” throughout the dance inspired by Saturday Night Fever.

Tonioli was even harsher, slamming Spicer as a “genius” for transforming Saturday Night Fever into a “disaster blockbuster.”

Inaba was bit more constructive with her feedback, praising him for living his “best life” and smiling “from the moment you start to the moment you finish” while also noting that he can come across as “a little robotic” and therefore needs to loosen up.

Overall, Spicer and Arnold’s score of 15/30 put them at the bottom of the pack, with only a single dancing duo scoring below them. NBA player Lamar Odom and his partner Peta Murgatroyd nabbed the lowest score of the night with a 12/30 for their cha cha to “Old Time Rock & Roll” from Risky Business. Meanwhile, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson only managed to beat Spicer and Arnold by a single point, earning a 16/30.

The rallying for support for Spicer comes amid a continued push for him to be sent home. After The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and her partner Brandon Armstrong became the first to be sent home last week, fans were outraged that Spicer did not get the boot.

The outrage surrounding Spicer has been present ever since his casting was announced just ahead of the Season 28 premiere. Many fans criticized the ABC dancing competition for the decision, with DWTS host Tom Bergeron writing on Instagram that the series should be “free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

Spicer, however, did not let the controversy dissuade him, stating his hopes that his time on the show would serve to “bring the country together as opposed to bring it apart.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.