‘Dancing With the Stars’: DeMarcus Ware Rushed to Emergency Room With Gruesome Injury

This may be Dancing With the Star‘s most gruesome injury yet! NFL player DeMarcus Ware suffered a dislocated finger when an enthusiastic greeting with Monday’s trio partner, fellow footballer Rashad Jennings, turned into a trip to the E.R.

The injury was caught all on tape, when Jennings, Ware and pro partner Lindsay Arnold all came together for the first time in the studio to practice their Paso Doblé to “Fire” by Barns Courtney. The two meant to simply chest bump, but as Jennings leaned back, he kicked his leg in the air, directly connecting with Ware’s hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think I just broke my finger,” Ware said calmly, holding his hand and gasping in pain.

Arnold’s face immediately turned to panic as she asked, “Are you serious?” over and over. When Jennings went to pull on the finger, Ware yelled out in pain, prompting a worried, “Shoot!” from Arnold.

Showing the finger on screen, it was clear the digit was bent at an unnatural angle. So the trio were forced to make a trip to the hospital, where doctors took an X-Ray of his hand and popped the finger back in.

“I cried in the corner and DeMarcus took it like a freaking champ,” Arnold said after the group left the hospital and headed back to practice.

“I felt bad,” Jennings added. “I came in, said, ‘Hello!’ and snapped his finger!”

Broken finger or not, the trio brought it in the ballroom, earning a 22/30 from the judges, who knocked the trio for overpowering some of the more artistic touches of the dance with their sheer athleticism.

This is far from the first injury of this season of the ABC dance competition.

In week one of season 27, comedian Nikki Glaser suffered a nonspecific injury she said caused her to dance “like a scarecrow trying to figure skate.”

Country music personality also told PEOPLE he nearly lost a tooth after being elbowed in the mouth by partner Sharna Burgess before week one.

“I had to fill out a lot of paperwork, because I got hit really hard,” he said, adding that he even had to file a dental claim. “There was blood and a tooth. I still don’t know what I’m doing. She was doing her spin thing, and she was doing what she was supposed to do, and my face was not doing what it was supposed to do.”

Here’s to next week being injury-free in the Dancing With the Stars studios!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC