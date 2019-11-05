‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dance-Off Week: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Following yet another shocking eviction on Dancing With The Stars, the season will kick back up with a different format: dance-offs. The contestants will complete their main routine as usual but the twist will be that each pair will have a second dance against another couple.

Whoever wins each dance-off will get an extra two points added onto their scores. It was announced on the show’s Instagram account that one couple will receive immunity from the dance-off.

That will be James Van Der Beek and his partner, Emma Slater, as they have amassed the most points through the first seven weeks.

The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you have access to the Internet and can’t watch it live on your television, many ABC affiliates are available to stream on Hulu Plus Live TV, AT&T NOW, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV and other Internet TV streaming platforms. There’s also a live stream on ABC.com available in select markets.

Last week’s episode left fans stunned as Sean Spicer, who had the lowest score of the week, found himself safe from eviction as he continues to find himself outside the bottom two. Karamo Brown was the latest cast-off as the Len Goodman broke the tie to save Kate Flannery from elimination.

The loss of Brown came just when the Queer Eye star was finding his stride in the competition. He posted a combine 49 on Halloween night, which was higher than Flannery and Spicer’s score for the week. The new fan voting system has drawn a lot of criticism over the past few weeks, starting with Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s elimination two weeks prior.

During the previous episode, it was revealed that Lauren Alaina has been competing with at least one broken rib and possibly a few more during the competition.

Following the episode, she shared a photo on Instagram expressing her and partner, Gleb Savchenko’s goal of winning the Mirrorball.

“LEGS get straight to the point… ” Alaina wrote, sharing a photo of her toned legs during her Argentine Tango. “I’m so VAMPed up that [Gleb Savchenko] and I are tied for the highest scores this week. I am working so hard. I’m DYING to win that Mirror Ball.”

Heading into Week 8, Van Der Beek is joined by Alaina and Ally Brooke, and her partner Sasha Farber, as the highest scorers from Week 7.