‘Dancing With the Stars’: Christie Brinkley Says ‘No Thanks’ to Wendy Williams After Claim She Faked Injury

Christie Brinkley continued to take the high road in the ongoing drama with Wendy Williams, who accused the supermodel of faking her Dancing With The Stars injury. However, Brinkley said she has no interest in appearing on Williams’ show ever again and is not holding her breath for an apology. Brinkley injured her hand just days before this week’s DWTS premiere and was replaced by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Back on Monday, Brinkley revealed she shattered bones in her hand during rehearsals and Brinkley-Cook, 21, would have to dance in her place. Williams told her audience she believed it was a publicity stunt to get Brinkley-Cook extra attention.

“She fractured her shoulder and her wrist practicing over the weekend. Well, that looked fake as hell,” Williams told her audience. “Let me tell you what I see. What I see is a 65-year-old hot stuff who looks like if you were going to fracture anything, you should have said the tailbone. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured, but that was real cute.”

Williams later theorized, “Here’s my thought, OK. Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley and said, ‘Do you want to do Dancing With the Stars?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ After she got off the phone, that’s where she plotted her scheduled [injury]. She signed up knowing that she put her daughter in there. You know her daughter is beautiful.”

On Friday, E! News caught up with Brinkley, who said she has not heard from Williams and does not expect to.

“I’m not counting on that,” Brinkley said.

When asked if she would appear on Williams’ show, Brinkley simply said, “No thanks.”

Brinkley also appeared on The Talk Tuesday, where she said Williams’ comments were “stunning” to her because she has supported Williams through difficult times in the past. She even “thought it was a mistake” when she first heard Williams did not believe she was really injured.

Brinkley told E! News Friday things were getting better for her, although life has still been “a little rough” as she tries to ween herself off the “major” pain medication she is taking.

“There’s no two ways about it. But I just keep saying the worst is over; I’ve had the surgeries; I’m on the mend,” Brinkley said with a smile. “Everyday it’s going to get better and stronger and then I’ll have this cool titanium thing in my wrist.”

Brinkley-Cook also defended her mother against Williams’ allegations.

“It’s so insane to me,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t even find comments because it’s so real to me, the emotions are still so new.”

Brinkley-Cook will be taking the dance floor again with pro dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy when DWTS returns on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The duo had an impressive first dance, earning an 18/30 for a foxtrot to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images