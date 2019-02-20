‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Sends Love to Juan Pablo Di Pace After Surprise Elimination

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has nothing but love for partner Juan Pablo Di Pace following their shocking elimination in Monday’s semi-finals.

The professional dancer broke her silence on the Fuller House star’s elimination, which came after two perfect scores, Tuesday, sharing a photo of the pair on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“From the first time we met, to our last dance together, this journey has been nothing short of incredible. Dancing with you, [Di Pace], was like dancing my first season all over again — every week I left feeling more inspired than the last,” she shared. “Thank you for sharing my passion for true ballroom dance, for trusting me to choreograph difficult, technical routines, and for having the work ethic to perfect them week after week.”

Despite the shocking elimination, Burke said, “It was invigorating to be able to dance at that level and I am so proud of all we accomplished. While I’m heartbroken that this season has come to an end for us, I am eternally grateful for the experience that we shared in the ballroom and that we got to share with all of you watching.”

She ended with a message of gratitude to their fans, concluding, “Thank you to everyone who has cheered us on and supported #TeamChernando week after week!”

Di Pace had his own message for fans just hours after the semi-finals aired, writing on Twitter, “Thank you so much for the outrage 🙂 all I’ll say is I’ve had the time of my life DANCING and I’m so glad you guys recognized that! At the end of the day I got to do what I love.”

The duo wowed the judges with two perfect 30/30 scores during Monday’s semi-finals, first to an Argentine tango to “Libertango” from Forever Tango and then for their judges’ choice salsa to “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo.

Upon learning that they had been eliminated, even judge Len Goodman called out the fans of the show for not voting for the duo, saying, “Listen, I know the American people would like fair play, but mostly we like justice. And there’s no justice here.”

Competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in Monday’s finale will be model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten, who had a combined score of 58 Monday, country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess with a combined score of 45, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe with a score of 58, and Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson with a score of 55.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC