'Dancing With the Stars': Why Cheryl Burke Was Denied Len Goodman's Judge Spot

Cheryl Burke made headlines back in November with her final appearance on Dancing With the Stars for her final dance. Her departure came on the heel of late head judge Len Goodman's exit from the series, a spot that Burke had eyes on.

But according to The Sun, Burke had reportedly made it clear that she wanted a spot on the judges' table. Hours before she announced her departure, rumors spread that Burke was giving the show's producers what was described by the outlet as "an ultimatum."

After 26 seasons in the #DWTS family, tomorrow, @CherylBurke will take the stage for her farewell performance. You are an absolute icon and we thank you for so many years of creativity and entertainment! ❤️ We will miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/pd6Ue0fmUh — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 21, 2022

As The Sun details, Burke allegedly felt plenty of frustration with the show in recent years and had been seeking promotion. Burke has been a pro dancer on the series for 26 seasons and now has the show in her rear-view mirror. She confirmed that she did want the judge's position if the show saw fit, but revealed to Chris Jericho that the show decided to part ways. "They don't see a place for me," Burke told the wrestler. "Whether that's at the judge's table or as a possible co-host, and that's okay."

Derek Hough's ascendance to the judge's table in season 29 reportedly played a part in her frustration, though it was made clear that Burke had no ill feelings toward Hough. "To be clear, she is happy Derek got a judge's slot. If anything, she would love to be up there alongside him giving out critiques," the source told The Sun. "Cheryl has been dropping hints all season that this may be her final season on the show and she has made it abundantly clear now she wants to take Len's spot and deserves that chance.

"In fairness, she and others feel it should be a natural progression for someone like her to be handed a promotion," the source continued alleging. "Len's departure effectively makes it an ultimatum. Everyone sees this as the producers' time to 'put up or shut up.'"

#DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke's Final Dance Has Fans Giving Her a Standing Ovation:https://t.co/tGXhRdRRsm — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 22, 2022

This insider's allegations came to light before Burke released her statement on retirement. If there is any truth with her quest to become one of the show's judges, her retirement announcement raises some alarms that she really will be finished after the season finale.

Still, her use and focus on it being the end of her dancing time on the show gives hope that she could still end up at the judge's table. Dancing With the Stars season 31 will wrap up on Monday with its season finale on Disney+. Fans can stream the show live on the platform starting at 8 p.m. ET.