‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reportedly Casting ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Has Bachelor Nation Celebrating

Bachelor Nation is already celebrating after sources confirmed to Us Weekly Monday that Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown will be taking to the ballroom for Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. Fans suspected Brown would be one of the first competitors announced during Wednesday’s Good Morning America after the ABC dance show shared a photo of a woman from the neck down on Instagram with the caption, “We’d LOVE to tell you who this is… But we’re going to make you wait a few more days. Any guesses? #DWTS.”

With fans pointing out that the teased dancer has the same birth marks on her hand as Brown, Bachelor Nation was in full celebration mode at getting to see more of “Alabama Hannah” on their screens following her less-than-fairytale ending with Jed Wyatt, with whom she recently ended her engagement following reports he already had a girlfriend while filming her season.

“Miss Hannah Brown!!! Yesss! I’m so excited,” one fan wrote, with another cheering, “Hell yes! This is what she needs!!! Go girl!”

“Hannah’s already the winner,” one follower commented, with another noting, “Looks like I’ll be watching DWTS! Rooting for you @hannahbrown.”

Brown appeared to tease her upcoming appearance on her Instagram as well, sharing a photo of herself breaking it down on the beach with the caption, “This is the energy I’m channeling this week: stay weird. choose joy. shine girl shine.”

Dancing With the Stars will announce Season 28’s competitors Wednesday on Good Morning America, which kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on ABC. The competition kicks off on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

