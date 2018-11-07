‘Dancing With the Stars’: Bobby Bones Teases High-Flying Routine With Sharna Burgess

Bobby Bones is taking on a serious stunt in his dance on Monday’s upcoming episode of Dancing With the Stars!

The country radio personality teased fans Tuesday with a quick clip of his routine during practice with pro partner Sharna Burgess he shared on Instagram. In the slow-motion video, Burgess stands strong as Bones uses his hands to launch himself over her head in an impressive jump.

“[Be right back]. Training to fly,” he casually captioned the video.

Fans were shocked that the radio star, who has struggled in the past with some of his dances, was taking on such a challenge with such ease.

“You make that look easy… looks like [you’re] light on your feet too,” one fan commented.

Another echoed, “So cool. Now you are a dancing superhero who can jump over 5 foot tall!”

In Monday’s “Country Night,” the duo survived elimination, despite getting the second-lowest score of the night — a 24/30 for their Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Chris Janson. The 24 may have been a personal high for Bones, but the pair only managed to beat out Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, who earned a 21/30 for their tango to Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man.”

It was with those scores in mind that fans of Dancing With the Stars were shocked to find out that both NFL player DeMarcus Ware and Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider were being sent home, despite both stars scoring consistently higher rankings. Just that night, Ware and pro partner Lindsay Arnold earned a 27/30 for their Viennese waltz to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” while Schneider and pro Emma Slater picked up a 25/30 for their jazz dance to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

After the surprising upset, Bones promised to “work harder” going into the semifinal round.

“We’re just going to wake up in the morning and go back to work, really,” Bones told On the Red Carpet. “That’s what it is to us. We’re excited to be able to move on, and that our people put us here, and we just want to represent for them. So we’re going to work harder. We’re going to keep working, because we didn’t get here because of my feet. She’s got me to a place, and they’ve got me to a place, and now we’ve got to close the shop down.”

Burgess added of her partner’s progress, “He’s a completely different dancer now. Bobby Bones started not knowing how to put one foot in front of the other when it came to dance, and now he can lead me around the dance floor, understand what steps are when I say them, and pick up a routine in a matter of hours instead of weeks.”

We’ll see how they stack up in the semifinals!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

