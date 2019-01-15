‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess Get Matching ‘Mirror Ball’ Tattoos

After promising to get matching tattoos if they were to win Dancing With the Stars Season 27, Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess are officially inked.

Monday, after the pro dancer joined her former partner on stage for Nashville’s Million Dollar Show benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the pair made their way to a local tattoo shop to get their twin tatts from Nashville artist Adam “The Kid” Wakitsch.

The radio host was sure to chronicle the process on social media, sharing a video montage of their whole bonding experience.

“Alright, we’re in a tattoo shop right now, and we’re going to get our Mirror Ball tattoos,” Bones told the cameras.

“I think you should go first,” Burgess told him, at which point Bones started, “But then you can back out if you don’t like what—”

“I won’t back out!” Burgess interrupted. “I promise you I won’t back out.”

While getting prepped for his tattoo, which Bones revealed was conceived by Burgess as the words “Mirror Ball” in all caps on the back of their right bicep, he reassured his friend that he wasn’t nervous for what was about to go down, explaining he’d “done it too many times with [Wakitsch].”

Showing off their matching ink after it was over and done with, Bones said excitedly, “We got ’em. Now we officially won and we’re the champs!”

“Forever,” Burgess chimed in.

The duo claimed the Mirror Ball trophy in a shocking victory this November, winning out over model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner Keo Motsepe, and Zombies actor Milo Manheim and his pro partner Witney Carson, despite earning significantly lower scores.

Before their dark horse victory, Bones promised in an interview with Good Housekeeping that he and Burgess had made a pact surrounding their victory, “She hasn’t won, and no one expected me to win … if we win, we’re getting little Mirror Ball tattoos.”

He added, jokingly, “This Mirror Ball is going to basically be my kid. I’m never going to let it get out of my sight. I’m going to love it, I’m going to cherish it, I’m going to let other people hold it but only if they look safe.”

Photo credit: Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic