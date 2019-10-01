‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Tries to Shut Down Romance Speculation With Alan Bersten

Dancing With The Stars Monday night, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown tried to end speculation that she and her pro dance partner Alan Bersten might be a romantic item during their pre-dance video. The clip showed Brown taking her soon-to-be-married friend Olivia and their friends to her rehearsal as she and Bersten prepared their dance. Brown and Bersten’s dance was also wedding-themed, as they danced to Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On” and referenced the 2011 movie Bridesmaids.

During the segment, Olivia asked Brown if she was “seeing a romance.” The other women and Bersten tried to laugh the question off, and Brown made a hand motion to say “no.” Olivia did not seem convinced and shrugged.

The dance earned Brown and Bersten a 21/30. After the dance, Brown referenced all the “ups and downs” she has faced in her life since being on television.

“I’ve been through a lot on television and my whole life has been exposed to everybody,” Brown said. “There have been ups and downs. I think this is also something that has those ups and down but it has been such a great therapy for me. And I feel like that’s what people get to see, I get to come out every Monday and…shine!”

Andrews said Brown also looked happy and loved seeing her hit the bouquet during the dance.

Ever since DWTS Season 28 kicked off, fans have been wondering if Brown and Bersten are becoming an item. During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Brown if she and Bersten are a “thing.”

“Yeah, we’re a thing,” she jokingly replied, reports E! News. “Team Alabama Hannah!”

Brown, 25, appeared on The Bachelor Season 23, finishing in the Top 7. She was then chosen as The Bachelorette, but her season did not end with her being engaged. Jed Wyatt ‘won’ the season, but he and Brown broke up after PEOPLE reported on Wyatt’s relationship with musician Haley Stevens.

Coincidentally, Bersten was at the center of a “showmance” last season as well. He dated model Alexis Ren during their time on the show together, but the couple broke up in December 2018. They finished in fourth place during Season 27.

“Honestly, this whole experience, I’ve told her so many times I don’t care if we win the Mirrorball because we’re out here doing something that we love and it’s so much fun and to do it with Alexis has been incredible,” Bersten told Entertainment Tonight after being eliminated last year. “So I’m just so thankful for this whole journey.”

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

