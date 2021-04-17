'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Mocks Dance Moves While Sporting Brand New Blonde Hairstyle

✖

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant Ally Brooke shared a hilarious Instagram post Friday making fun of her bad dance moves, but not because of a wrong move she made during her chase for the mirror ball trophy. Instead, she dug up an old clip from her Fifth Harmony days in which she was not dancing very well, even calling it a dancing "fail." Earlier this week, the "Low Key" singer, 27, also debuted a new blonde look.

Brooke's brief clip started with her looking embarrassed today. "Remember that time I thought I was killing it with my dancing in Fifth Harmony... on live TV," she wrote. After she shook her head, she jumped to the old clip. "At least I was owning it," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "LMAO." She included the hashtags "throwback," "fail," and "Fifth Harmony." While Brooke thought her dancing was terrible, her DWTS family had higher praise. "Less is more Ally, those moves look fire," pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy wrote, notes E! News.

Brooke rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, but the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2018. Brooke starred in DWTS Season 28 in 2019, dancing with Sasha Farber. Brooke earned high scores throughout the season and even danced to her own single, "Higher." She finished in third place, behind winner Hannah Brown and runner-up Kel Mitchell. She has released over a dozen singles, including "Perfect," "Low Key," and "Lips Don't Lie."

The singer also changed up her hair color. "I’ve been wanting to go more blonde for a while now, and I felt now was the perfect time as 2021 blooms. Fresh year fresh start," she told The Blast earlier this week. Brooke said she considered dyeing her hair in the past, but was worried that would damage her hair. "It is difficult for us Latinas who have darker hair to go blonde because it can easily become damaged and fried if done incorrectly," the San Antonio native said.

With that in mind, Brooke picked celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham to help out. Cunningham previously worked with Bebe Rexha, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Paris Hilton, so she was perfect for the job. She hopes the new look is just the start of the next phase of her career. She has "so many projects coming to life this spring and this season" and wanted a new look to go with it, she said.

Aside from her music career, Brooke also broke into publishing with her memoir Finding Your Harmony, which was released in October. During an interview before the book's release, she explained why she wrote about not having sex before marriage. "I put that in my book, and I opened up about that. I was brave to share that," Brooke told Hollywood Raw. "I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans and readers, and show them the choice that I made, and have them receive it however they want to receive it. Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book."