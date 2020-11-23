✖

From the dance floor to a movie set, Ally Brooke is showcasing her talent across several platforms. Also now an author, as far as Brooke's is concerned, the sky is the limit. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the singer revealed details about her first film role in the soccer drama High Expectations, which also stars Frasier legend Kelsey Grammer.

"[Kelsey] is so phenomenal and a legend, and it was such an honor working with him. I honestly couldn't believe that I was in a film with him," she gushed. "It's a drama based around soccer, but it's not purely about soccer. It's about the other character, played by Taylor Gray, his road to redemption and recovery."

She continued with, "It's such a beautiful story and message, and it really takes a bunch of different twists and turns, but what drew me in was the script and the story. It hits home for me, and one day you'll be able to see why. I'm just blown away by being in the film and having us accomplish this during this time was really extraordinary. So I can't wait for the world to see it one day. It really was probably the most special thing I've ever done. So it was beautiful."

Brooke also wrote her first book recently, Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More..., once again showing fans how talented she really is. "Man, it's such a gift to be able to write a book and to share my story and my family's story and just everything I've overcome and all the highs and lows and really share where I am today and how I got there," she said when asked if she felt she started a new chapter after publishing her book. "It was so therapeutic and cathartic to be able to write my story and revisit so much of my life."

Brooke was open with fans when she competed on Dancing with the Stars about overcoming being bullied and spoken down to when it came to her dancing skills. Proving so many wrong, her dance moves took her far on the hit ABC competition. However, unable to tell her full story on the network, writing her own book was a way to really tell fans everything she's been through.

"It really is a story of not giving up, of overcoming the odds and of staying true to who you are and your values, and sharing that with my readers and encouraging them to find their own path and their own light. So it was so wonderful." She revealed her favorite part was "seeing my parents' faces when they received my book. They're just crying because it's a beautiful thing to have a book."

As Brooke gears up for the holiday season, she says she's looking forward to spending time with her family and also helping put food on the table for families in need this holiday season by teaming up with TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods for their #CarolForACause campaign. Brooke, along with other celebrities, will post a video to their Instagram Reels of them singing their favorite holiday carol between Nov. 17 and Dec. 27. Fans can also partake by doing the same thing, using the hashtag #CarolForACause and $10 will be donated to Feeding America of up to $1 million. For more on Ally Brooke and your other favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com,