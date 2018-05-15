‘Dancing With the Stars’: All Phone Numbers to Vote

Dancing With the Stars is in the midst of its first ever athletes season, and the competition is heating up.

Viewers can show their support for their favorite couples by casting votes during the live broadcast. Fans can vote on Facebook, the official DWTS website or by phone using toll-free phone numbers. They should be able to vote up to 6 times using each voting method.

The remaining celebrities are Jennie Finch, Tonya Harding, Chris Mazdzer, Mirai Nagasu, Josh Norman and Adam Rippon.

See the full list of voting phone numbers below:

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson – 1 800 868 3401 FREE

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson – 1 800 868 3403 FREE

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe – 1 800 868 3405 FREE

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess – 1 800 868 3407 FREE

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten – 1 800 868 3409 FREE

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber – 1 800 868 3410 FREE

Online voting on the DWTS site can be done here. Facebook voting can be done here.

Note that more than one member of a househol can cast votes. In order for those votes to count, the other members of your household must vote using their own Facebook and ABC accounts.

Three couples will be eliminated during Monday night’s competition, leaving it down to the final three celebrities.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were tallied on the May 7 episode, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arike Ogunbowale were eliminated from the competition last week. Lindsay Arnold was partnered with Abdul-Jabbar, and Gleb Savchenko was partnered with Ogunbowale.

Johnny Damon and Jamie Anderson were the first stars to be sent home from the competition this season. Damon was partnered with Emma Slater, and Anderson was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.

This abbreviated season is only four weeks long, with eliminations occurring each week. This means the four eliminated celebs will be joined by more of their competitors very soon.

This is the 26th season of the beloved reality dance competition. ABC has chosen to renew the show for a 27th season, which will air fall 2018. No contestants have been announced, but it is expected to resume the usual format, as opposed to the abbreviated format in place for season 26.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Eric McCandless