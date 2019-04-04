‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Alan Bersten Admits Relationship With Alexis Ren ‘Didn’t End up So Well’

Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten is opening up for the first time about the end of his relationship with former partner Alexis Ren.

In the most recent episode of Jana Kramer‘s Whine Down podcast, the professional dancer answered a question about his feelings on the model’s suggestive Instagram photos, “She is a beautiful person, in and out, but, that didn’t end up so well.”

He continued of their relationship, “We met on the show, and you know, that is her whole career … she is a social media influencer, how could I tell her whether she should post something or not? You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend. I personally am a super private person.”

The two officially split in December 2018 after coming in fourth on Season 27 of the ABC competition show, with Us Weekly reporting at the time, “She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends. They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.”

As for their relationship four months later, Bersten admitted, “I haven’t spoken to her in a while. I’m not gonna lie. I’m gonna be honest.”

The pro, 24, joked that he wouldn’t be finding any prospective romantic partners on the dance floor from now on. “No more showmances for me,” he told Kramer. “I’m done!”

Bersten and Ren had chemistry on the dance floor from the start of their season in 2018, with fans pointing out there appeared to be more than dance lessons going on between the pair.

In an October episode, the model, now 22, confessed she was “developing feelings” for her partner, telling the camera, “I didn’t see this one coming, but it happened really quickly so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

The following episode, Bersten admitted he felt the same way about Ren after taking time to think about it.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten told her. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images