‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller ‘a Little Nervous’ About Upcoming ‘Return of Abby’ Special

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller shared the trailer for the upcoming Dance Moms: The Return of Abby special, admitting she is a “little nervous” about what is in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on May 26, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

“I have no idea what’s in this special, what made the edit, what I was actually awake for? I’ll be watching for the first time on Tuesday June 4th [at 8 p.m. on [Lifetime] followed by 2 episodes of [Dance Moms]… I’m a little nervous, aren’t you?” she wrote to fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The last year and a half has been a living hell,” Miller, 53, said in the trailer. “Going through it, it was rough. I felt like I lost my purpose and I needed to find it. I need to get back to teaching. I need to go back to screaming at children.”

The hour-long special will catch Dance Moms fans up to date on what Miller has gone through since she quit Dance Moms in March 2017, including her time in prison and her cancer battle.

In 2015, Miller was indicted on fraud charges, stemming from allegations she hid income from bankruptcy court. She was sentenced to a year and one day in prison, but spent part of her sentence at a California halfway house to receive cancer treatment.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, after her doctors discovered it during spinal surgery. Last week, she told PEOPLE her cancer is “completely gone.”

“I’m more than grateful. I’m thankful,” she told the magazine. “I was always grateful but I think I must say ‘Thank you’ a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I’m very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.”

While fighting cancer, she has gone through months of therapy and had to relearn how to walk. She is hopeful to return to her normal life one day.

“I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do,” the dance instructor explained. “I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I’ve created. I want to do what I really do — I create. I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.”

She also has more goals to accomplish and hopes to retire financially secure in the future.

Miller was also very upfront with her Instagram followers, frequently sharing updates from her hospital bed and tracking her rehab progress. In April, she shared a photo of her back scar to mark the one-year anniversary of her emergency spinal surgery. She thanked the doctors who discovered her cancer in time.

“I finally found the right team that’s why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say! Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal,” Miller wrote. “For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal “Doctor” who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER ‘Doctor Hollywood’ who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days – STOP practicing! Please.”

Dance Moms: The Return of Abby airs Tuesday, June 4 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. It will be followed by two new episodes of Dance Moms.

Photo credit: Getty Images