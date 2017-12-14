Cyn Santana Responds to Followers Criticizing Her Pregnancy Nose

Former Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member Cyn Santana took to Instagram to air her grievances with a mommy shamer.

The pregnant mom-to-be had a message for pregnant women struggling to accept their changing body. After one commenter criticized the size of Santana’s nose, she clapped back with a long Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I read a comment that said ‘I cant wait for you to drop your baby. Your nose is way too big’ and it made me really sad,” she wrote on Dec. 8. “Not because it hurt my feelings… (cause I don’t give a f— what y’all talkin bout) but because others have to deal with reading these type of low comments.”

She continued with words of encouragement for other women facing body shamers: “Unfortunately, cruel people exist in this world. There’s nothing that we can do about them. So we need to protect ourselves and lift each other up… This goes out to ALL my women. Pregnant or not. Big nose or small nose. Embrace it. Embrace you. You are beautiful.”

Santana, who’s expecting her first child with rapper Joe Budden, has flaunted her body on Instagram throughout her pregnancy, frequently sharing videos of herself dancing in chic maternity clothes.

The television personality announced her pregnancy on social media Aug.9. “My biggest blessing… In the name of love. Thank you God,” she captioned a photo showcasing her baby bump.