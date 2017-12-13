The Craziest ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Bios This Season

It just wouldn’t be a season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette without some wonderfully wacky contestants.

Whether it’s Alexis Waters with her dolphin (shark?) costume or Lacy Mark’s entrance on a camel, half the fun is seeing what the ladies vying for The Bachelor‘s heart do to get themselves noticed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While we won’t know for sure who makes the most memorable impression on Arie Luyendyk Jr. until the show’s premiere on ABC on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET, here are some of the ladies already letting their freak flag fly in their official bios.

Kendall

Name: Kendall

Age: 26

Occupation: Creative Director

Craziest part of her bio: (What is the most romantic present you have ever received and why?) “My ex gave me an alligator hand holding an iron heart in a jar! I collect taxidermy so it was sweet to me.”

Caroline

Name: Caroline

Age: 26

Occupation: Realtor

Craziest part of her bio: (Do you have any pets?) “I do have a plant, his name is Phil.”

Jacqueline

Name: Jacqueline

Age: 26

Occupation: Research Coordinator

Craziest part of her bio: (If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings?) “Buy a penthouse in Soho … have a pet cheetah.”

Jenna

Name: Jenna

Age: 28

Occupation: Social Media Manager

Craziest part of her bio: (If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be?) “I would be a pineapple, standing tall, wearing a crown and sweet on the inside.”

Jessica

Name: Jessica

Age: 26

Occupation: Television host

Craziest part of her bio: (I love it when my date…) “Kisses me. Kissing is my favorite food. Lol.”

Lauren J.

Name: Lauren J.

Age: 33

Occupation: Recent Masters Graduate

Craziest part of her bio: (What’s your guilty pleasure?) “Eating full meals in bed. Like putting a legit body towel over me and ordering pizza – no plates needed.”

Marikh

Name: Marikh

Age: 27

Occupation: Restaurant Owner

Craziest part of her bio: (Do you like being the center of attention or do you prefer being more mysterious?) “I enjoy being mysterious. People always make incorrect assumptions about me and I’d rather they not have me confirm those.”

Tia

Name: Tia

Age: 26

Occupation: Physical Therapist

Craziest part of her bio: (What is the best trip you have ever been on and why?) “Cancun to a random swingers resort. HA! It was actually fun.”

Valerie

Name: Valerie

Age: 25

Occupation: Server

Craziest part of her bio: (What’s your favorite holiday?) “Halloween – you should see my closet. It’s packed with over 50 costumes. I wish every day were Halloween.”

Ashley

Name: Ashley

Age: 25

Occupation: Real estate agent

Craziest part of her bio: (What’s your least favorite household chore?) “LAUNDRY! Takes me a whole week from washing to folding and putting it all away.”

Becca K.

Name: Becca K.

Age: 27

Occupation: Publicist

Craziest part of her bio: (What’s the most embarrassing thing you listen to?) “Country (when I’m feeling sad) or the Sister Act 2 soundtrack, which I don’t think is embarrassing at all, but my friends disagree.”

Bibiana

Name: Bibiana

Age: 30

Occupation: Executive assistant

Craziest part of her bio: (Would you consider yourself a lover of art?) “Yes. Wish I could be art.”

Photo credit: ABC