‘Counting On’ Stars Kendra and Joe Duggar Welcome Baby No. 2

It’s been announced that Counting On stars Kendra and Joe Duggar have officially welcomes baby number two into their family. Us Weekly revealed the big news on their Instagram page, sharing a throwback photo of the couple from when Kendra was pregnant. Over on the outlet’s official site, it was revealed that the baby is a daughter who was born Saturday at 5:33 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on Nov 4, 2019 at 11:04am PST

“Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” the couple said to Us Weekly, exclusively. “She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kendra and Joe first announced the new addition back in April, revealing the news exclusively to Us Weekly then as well.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they told the outlet at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph and Kendra Duggar (@littleduggarfamily) on Apr 11, 2019 at 10:11am PDT

In October, Kendra spoke with Us Weekly again, and addresses how the couple was doing with their 1-year-old son Garrett, and how she felt about the eventuality of having two kids under 2 years old in the same house.

“We’re kind of already in that napping, changing diapers groove with Garrett still, so I think it will be just adding another [to that],” she said. “We’ll both be busy, I guess. All hands will be tied up taking care of little ones, but there are always challenges. [Our son] can’t do much himself, so he’s going to need a lot of help, but we’re excited about this new chapter.”

Prior to that, Kendra also spoke candidly about the prospect of more children in the future, saying, “We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us. As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them.”