‘Counting On’ Stars Jessa and Jinger Duggar Pose Together During Surprise L.A. Reunion

Counting On sisters Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo got in some quality time together during a surprise reunion in Los Angeles after spending Christmas apart. Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo may have had a low-key Christmas with just themselves and 1-year-old daughter Felicity after moving out to the west coast from Laredo, Texas, but revealed on Instagram Wednesday that Jessa and her 7-month-old daughter Ivy made sure to pop by for the end of 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Dec 31, 2019 at 4:10pm PST

“Look who decided to surprise us with a visit during the holiday season!” Jinger wrote alongside a smiley snap of the sisters, both toting along their bundled up babies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Counting On fans were thrilled to see the pair getting to celebrate together after Jinger was absent from the big family Christmas celebration at parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Arkansas home.

“This is the SWEETEST,” one follower wrote, as another complimented, “I love how close you are as sisters!”

It was tough for the Duggars to see Jinger and Jeremy move their family out to Los Angeles earlier this year, but not unexpected.

“This decision to move to L.A. came about as we were discussing the decision for me to pursue further theological training,” Jeremy explained in an October episode of the TLC show. “Life for us is always an adventure.”

“I’m really excited at the decision to move to L.A.,” Jinger said of packing up for California. “I’ve always thought it would be neat to move to a big city, I love the hustle and bustle.”

Jessa admitted she always expected her sister to end up in a more metropolitan area than their Arkansas hometown.

“I’m really excited for them with this move,” she said at the time. “Jinger’s always loved the big city. Anytime we would take a family road trip and end up in Chicago or New York, she’s always like, ‘This is awesome! I’d love to love here one day!’ and the rest of us are like, ‘No I want to go back to the country.’”

Photo credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra