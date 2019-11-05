‘Counting On’: Pregnant Abbie Duggar Reveals If She’ll Return to Work as a Nurse After Baby’s Birth

Abbie (Burnett) Duggar and husband John David may be focusing on the upcoming birth of their first child together, but the Counting On mom-to-be is keeping her nursing career as an option for after she gives birth. Talking to Us Weekly ahead of their firstborn’s arrival, the TLC stars opened up about what’s next for them after they become parents, admitting they’re keeping all their options open at this point.

“I’ve got my license transferred over to Arkansas so that I have that availability if I want it,” the 27-year-old said of her nursing credentials. “I know I’m planning to keep up my license by doing the continuing education hours. We’ve talked about looking at some options of getting a job. We just haven’t yet. We’ve just really been enjoying being married and traveling a lot this year. So we’ll just keep it as an option and see what happens. … We may wait until our little girl is grown. We’ll just have it as an option if we want or need it.”

John David added of their plans for the future, “I think [we’ll] wait until the baby’s born before we make any big decisions for us. … Then maybe several months down the road after the baby’s here, we can look at … different places for options for her to even work part-time or something like that.”

The Counting On couple first announced they were expecting a baby in August, telling Us Weekly recently that Abbie has struggled throughout her pregnancy, having been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum and visiting the emergency room several times for dehydration.

“It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness. She got diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and she was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration,” John David recounted. “She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

