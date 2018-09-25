‘Counting On’: Kendra Duggar Talks Being Pregnant at the Same Time as Her Mom

Kendra Duggar had a very special partner in crime when she and husband Joe were expecting their first child — her mom!

The Counting On cast member opened up in Monday’s episode of the TLC show about what it was like to bond with her mom, Christine Caldwell, over their shared pregnancies.

“My mom recently found out that she’s expecting,” Kendra, then 19, told the cameras, saying her mother was about 12 weeks along as she was readying herself to go into labor. So we’ve been having fun talking about all the pregnancy moments that we’ve been experiencing together.”

It may have been Kendra’s first baby, but it was Caldwell’s eighth, so she had plenty of experience to share with her daughter throughout the special time.

“It’s super neat to be expecting at the same time,” Caldwell, 38, told the cameras. “Kendra got married young and so we were hoping that we could still have another baby or two, but at the same time we’re content.”

She added, “We’re excited, and it’s super neat to think that our littles are only going to be five months apart.”

Kendra and Joe announced they were pregnant just three months after their September wedding.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” they said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

Soon after, they revealed they were expecting a little boy in a smoke-filled sex reveal.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy! Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!” Joseph and Kendra said in a statement on the family website at the time.

Then in June, Kendra went into labor with her son, Garrett David Suggar.

“We are so thrilled to announce the arrival of our newest grandbaby, Garrett David Duggar. Kendra and the baby are healthy and happy! Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement on the family’s website.

“No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today,” Kendra and Joseph added. “Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

Baby Caldwell should be coming pretty soon based on that timeline, so we can’t wait for the arrival of the newest Counting On baby.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

