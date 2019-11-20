‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Major Update on Family’s New Home

Counting On couple Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are already giving fans an update on their recently purchased house. They announced Saturday on Instagram that they’d bought a home that they planned on renovating themselves. This came after the couple spent over a year living in a trailer while they focused on renovating and flipping houses for other people.

Duggar shared a video on Instagram that showed a host of friends and family members working on the house, specifically on installing new hardwood floors. She also posted a photo of the paint colors she’s using for the walls and trim.

“Hard at work today!” Duggar wrote. “Working on cleaning the windows, painting the walls and laying the wood floor! We’re almost there! I changed my mind last minute and decided to go with Pediment for our walls… It’s a little darker than I was wanting, but I think I like it! The trim color is Alabaster. So thankful for all of this help!!”

“Love the color pediment. Will look great when the house is all put together,” one fan commented.

“Looks gorgeous and you’re so blessed to have such close family and friends willing to help you,” another said.

“Flooring is hard work ,can’t wait to see it whenever you get it completed,” a third wrote.

In her initial post about the house, Duggar provided fans with a full tour of the home.

“Sooo…WE BOUGHT A HOUSE and YES! We plan to settle down and live in this one for awhile!” she captioned the series of videos. “After a year and a half of camper living we’re so ready!!! I love living in the camper, but I’m ready for more space and a little more organization! This house has 3 beds and 3 baths, and it’s a very open floor plan! We are just fixing up the basics… flooring, trim, new countertops, & fresh paint!”

The exciting new renovation projects comes just a few months after the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. A couple weeks ago, Duggar told Us Weekly about her current mindset as they continue to recover from the loss.

“We are excited for the children that God’s going to give us and can’t wait,” she also told the outlet. “I don’t know if four is the number. I mean, I would be fine with a few more if that’s what God wants us to have.”