‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar Initially Questioned Home Birth Safety

Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her first child, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, in February, but the pregnancy is still being shown on Counting On.

In a preview of Monday night’s episode published by PEOPLE, Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are shown discussing their wariness about various birthing options.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They initially are asked about a water birth, and idea the couple did not want to rule out yet.

“I want to have all the options available, but I’m not sure,” Duggar said.

The couple then dishes they want a home birth, but are a bit worried about the safety of the situation should an emergency arise.

“We want a home birth, we’re going to try, but we’re not going to risk mom and baby’s life,” Forsyth said.

Duggar then opens up about her anxiety leading into the birth and how she is prepared to do whatever she needs to ensure the baby’s health.

“I think my mom’s births, and my sisters’ births, just hearing all the different stories, I’ve never been to one, but I’ve heard a lot of different stories and things. Things you can do to prevent different things, but really, your body is gonna do what it does,” Duggar said. “So I’m just having to remind myself not to let the fears and anxiety things take over and just prepare as best as I can and be flexible at the same time.”

She also added that her feelings about becoming a mom were all over the place, but she was ready to give birth regardless.

“My thoughts right now? If you ask me, I mean, they change,” Duggar said. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m ready for this, I can do this!’ And then sometimes I’m like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ It changes. But right now, I’m excited and I’m ready and I want to have this baby as soon as it’s ready to come out.”

Despite the initial concerns about a home birth, the couple eventually decided a home birth was the best way to go, as shown in the Counting On birth special.

“I really wanted to at least try it, and we’re only about 30 minutes from the hospital, so it’s not too bad in case of an emergency or a change of plans,” Duggar said. “[I’m feeling] somewhat nervous, trying not to be scared, but just prepared. I know that it’s going to painful, there’s going to be a lot of emotions, but I know Austin is going to be there to support me.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.