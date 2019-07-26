‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Admits She Misses Her ‘Little Girl’ in Heartbreaking Update

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are still reeling after suffering a miscarriage with their second pregnancy. The couple revealed on Instagram that while they’re working on moving forward, they still long for their daughter from time-to-time.

On Friday, the couple posted a Bible verse on their joint account which read, “He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.” The quote comes from Psalms 147:3, according to the post. Duggar and Forsyth said in the caption that their “hearts are healing,” but they still face difficult days.

“Yes, those days come that I miss my little girl so much. Wishing I could have met her, seen Austin love on her and Gideon play with her,” Duggar wrote. “Yet, God has given us so much comfort. People say that I am strong, but I am not.”

Duggar credit Jesus with getting her through it, writing that he gave her the “strength” to push on.

“It is Jesus’ strength that has carried me through. He’s given me a peace that passes all understanding and he has given me His JOY,” she wrote.

Duggar and Forsyth have been focusing on one another, and son Gideon, following the miscarriage. Earlier this week the couple shared a photo of their “new fav family activity”: riding bikes to sonic.

In the post, Duggar revealed that the ride is seven miles in total. Fans were distracted by one glaring thing in the post, however. Neither Duggar, Forsyth, nor anyone else in the photo was wearing a helmet.

“Adults should wear helmets. Not only for safety but to lead by example,” one commenter wrote.

“Wonderful picture but where are your helmets? You’re no good to Gideon if you’re brain damaged or dead,” another person added.

“Helmets???” a third commenter wrote.

Days earlier Duggar posted a photo of herself and Forsyth, praising her husband for being a shoulder to lean on in the wake of the miscarriage.

The couple first revealed their miscarriage on July 3. In an Instagram post, Duggar and Forsyth said that they learned daughter Annabell Elise wasn’t going to make it during a 20-week ultrasound.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” the post read. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me'(2 Sam 12:33). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

“We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies’,” they went on to share. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Fans have been incredibly supportive of the grieving couple.