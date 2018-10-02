Josiah Duggar Reveals He ‘Practiced’ Kissing on His Hand Before Wedding

Josiah Duggar recently revealed that he “practiced” kissing on his hand before his wedding to now-wife Lauren Swanson.

As fans are aware, the Duggar family have very conservative views on dating, with kissing being forbidden until marriage, so the couple did not smooch for the first time until their wedding day.

According to PEOPLE, during the season finale of Counting On, Josiah was shown having a conversation with his brother Joseph Dugger about the big moment.

“As far as the first kiss goes, I mean, I’m sure you can figure it out. It’s not really that complicated,” Joseph said.

“I asked her just to stay still … and then kind of go with it,” Josiah replied.

“That’s what we did,” Joseph revealed. “Either one side or the other, but it looks better when the guy goes, I think. I don’t think you’re going to have a problem — y’all probably already talked about it.”

Finally, Josiah let slip his secret, that he had been practicing what it would be like to kiss Lauren — by using his hand.

“I was thinking, you know what? I wonder what it feels like. So I practiced on my hand,” he stated. “I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side — you can’t kiss a tree and expect to see what it’s going to feel like for her.”

“So if you kiss on your hand, you can feel … like, ‘Okay, maybe I should make my lips more full,’ or whatever, and kind of think of it from that perspective,” Josiah added. “You’ve got to think about it!“

The Counting On star later went on to explain that he didn’t see his situation as over thinking, so much as it was preparation for a huge moment.

“It is interesting to think this is the first day in my life I get to kiss a girl, right smack dab on the lips,” Josiah reflected in the episode. “I mean, it’s special. It really is a special moment for us, and I’ll try to make sure it’s not just a peck — I’ll make sure it’s good.”

Fans got to see Josiah and Lauren’s nuptials for themselves when the Counting On season finale aired Monday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, but if you missed it then the network has made it available to watch online on as well as through the TLCgo app.