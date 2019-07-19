‘Counting On’: Jim Bob Duggar Flooded With Birthday Well Wishes by Family

The Counting On family is sending their best birthday wishes to family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, who celebrated his 54th birthday on Thursday, July 18. To help ring in the occasion, many members of the 40-plus member family took to social media to pen sweet messages to Duggar on his special day.

“Happy Birthday, Jim Bob!” the official Duggar family Instagram account. “So thankful for your kindness, love, grace, and care for each of us! You are a fantastic dad and grandpa.”

“Enjoy your full head of hair as the years continue to unfold!” the captioned added. “We love you, Pops!!!”

Duggar’s 28-year-old daughter, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, also paid tribute to her father on Thursday, sharing a throwback photo from when she was a child.

“Happy Birthday Pops!” she captioned the sweet snap. “Love you and hope your b’day is great!”

Duggar’s oldest daughter, Jana Duggar, also joined in on the fun, taking to her own Instagram account to give her father a special shout-out. To mark the occasion, she shared a photo of herself with both her father and younger sister, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth.

“Happy birthday to the best dad ever!!!” she wrote. “Love you so much!”

Of course, fans of the TLC family were also eager to send well wishes to Duggar. Each of the family’s posts marking the occasion now boast dozens of messages from fans.

“Happy birthday Jim bob may God give you many more blessings God bless,” one person commented.

“Happiest of Birthdays to an amazing man!” added another. “May God bless your life today, tomorrow, and the next year ahead.”

“Happy Birthday to Jim Bob and have a wonderful day,” wrote a third.

To celebrate last year, the Counting On family had marked Duggar’s 53rd birthday with a family gathering Cracker Barrel, the large family practically taking over the restaurant. In a Facebook post from the family, they celebrated Duggar as “an amazing husband and wonderful father. Your heart for people and the desire you have to see others come into relationship with Jesus is beautiful. Our whole family has been blessed by you.”