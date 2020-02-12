‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar Seems to Shade Parents Jim Bob and Michelle With Post on Relationship With Children

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is seemingly throwing a little shade at her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar amid her and husband Derick Dillard’s ongoing feud with the rest of the Counting On family. On Jan. 29, the former TLC star took to her Instagram Story to share a quote from Christian author Edith Schaeffer about parents who don’t “lovingly” nurture their children, a possible reference to her own contentious relationship with her parents.

“You cannot expect to have a close relationship with a teenager who, after all, is still the same person as the 2-year-old you stuck crying into bed, the 3-year-old you spanked and shoved aside, the 4-year-old you wouldn’t listen to, the 5-year-old you never shared beauty with, the 6-year-old you found boring, or you ‘trained’ never to butt in, but never gave time to make a cozy and beautiful background out of which you could talk to him or her,” the quote, which Dillard shared with the caption “Beautiful,” read, according to In Touch Weekly.

“[G]reat moments of trust and confidence do not spring out of concrete,” it continued. “They need a long time of being planted, fertilized, weeded, watered, warmed by sun and cared for lovingly before they become mature ‘plants’ — plants of understanding communication and loving relationship. If you never have time to enhance moments together by making some preparation for beauty as well as for meeting necessities, you are apt to miss altogether the spontaneous response and opening up of the personality which this would bring.”

Although Dillard did not directly mention either of her parents in the post, it comes as she and her husband’s relationship with the rest of the Duggars has been put in the spotlight after Derick Derick criticized Jim Bob for being the only member of the family to have a contract and paycheck with the network. Not long after, he alleged that he and his wife are “not allowed” at the Duggar family home when Jill’s father isn’t present.

“We’re not allowed in the house when [Jim Bob] isn’t there,” he explained. “Jill even has to ask [Jim Bob’s] permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted help, but Jill couldn’t provide assistance until we got it cleared from JB.”

Jim Bob and Michelle haven’t responded to the allegations. Meanwhile, Dillard and her husband, as well as their children, have not appeared on the TLC series in some time, TLC cutting ties with them after Derick made several transphobic remarks on social media back in 2017.