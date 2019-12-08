‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Rocks Leather Leggings, and Fans Are Weighing In

Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard showed off her new leather leggings in a Nov. 28 Instagram post that still has fans talking. The joyful collection of photos co-star cousin Amy (Duggar) King and promote her latest brand partnership. The photos earned plenty of praise from Dillard’s Instagram followers. In the caption, Dillard reminded her fans that she was partnering with 3130 Clothing, the brand founded by King, to model their leggings. In the second photo, Dillard was seen wearing 3130’s black leather leggings, with a red sweater.

“I loved our little photo shoot! Even if I did look a little sleep deprived!” King wrote in the comments. “You’re gorgeous!”

“You look amazing!” one fan wrote.

“Yahhhh keep this look up!” another chimed in.

“Aww. Congratulations! You and Amy look SO CUTE!! Love me some Duggars/Dillards/Kings!” another fan wrote.

“Oh wow your such a great model jill! Ya beautiful my dear girl!” another fan wrote.

“Jill that burgundy top outfit on you is wonderful, it is all you you look great,” another chimed in.

One fan also had some kind words for King, writing, “You look so good!! I am a zombie in a robe every time I have a baby for like at least 6 months haha. Be kind to yourself.”

On Dec. 2, Dillard shared another 3130 modelling photo, showing her wearing the brand’s jeans and sweater. “I love this look from [3130 Clothing] Tis the season to cozy up!” Dillard wrote.

Scoring Dillard’s help promoting 3130 is a big win for King, who splits time with her first child, Daxton, and her business. King and husband Dillon King welcomed Daxton in early October. It was Dillard who shared the first photo of Daxton on her Instagram page, a day after the baby was born.

“Welcome to the world Daxton Ryan King,” Dillard wrote, including a photo of herself holding Daxton. “So excited for y’all! Thanks for letting me pop in earlier and snatch some baby snuggles!”

King recently opened up on Instagram that she enlisted her mom, Deanna Duggar, to help out with Daxton so she can also manager 3130.

“I’m not a superwoman, and I definitely have help!” Amy wrote on Dec. 2, reports InTouch Weekly. “Mom, I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate everything you do! Daxton loves spending time with his Nana! It’s so sweet to see a special bond you 2 already share!”

Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, are parents to Samuel Scott, 2, and Israel David, 4.

