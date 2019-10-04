‘Counting On’: Jill and Anna Duggar Mourn Death of Family Friend Rebecca Waller

Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her sister-in-law Anna Duggar mourned the death of Rebecca Waller, the sister of David Waller. David is married to Anna’s sister, Priscilla Waller, and Waller was a close friend of the Duggar family. Members of the family and Instagram fans shared their condolences on David’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DavidnCil Waller (@davidncil) on Oct 2, 2019 at 7:29pm PDT

On Wednesday, David and Priscilla shared the sad news, along with a photo of Waller. The couple revealed Waller died instantly in a car crash. Waller was just 22 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With heavy hearts, we received a phone call today that David’s youngest sister, Rebecca went home to heaven today, October 2, at around 8:30am,” the couple wrote. “The twenty-two years of life that God gave us with her seem so short, but in light of eternity all of our lives are short. The most important thing is a relationship with Jesus Christ that Rebecca evidenced by the fruit of her life. She is in heaven today, not because she was a good person, but because she trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior. The instant her car was struck, she passed from earth to heaven and is in the presence of the Lord.”

The couple shared more details about Waller’s life on their website. The couple also shared more photos of Waller, including Waller with their children.

“Rebecca lived a very full life packing every minute with meaningful activity. Most recently, Rebecca worked for UPS at the airport terminal along with a full load of nursing school studies,” the couple wrote. “Her day typically started in the very early hours of the morning. It was just a few weeks ago that our little family got to tour the facility where she worked and hear her coworkers tell of her diligent work ethic, can-do attitude and yet her gentle kindness that she demonstrated towards them. All of David’s younger siblings served at this same terminal at one point or another.”

Members of the Duggar family were quick to offer their condolences to Waller’s family.

“Praying for your family, we love you guys! Our kids have been talking about the fun memories they made with Rebecca, she is greatly loved and missed. She was always giving and serving, such an encourager and example to each of us,” Anna Duggar, the wife of Josh Duggar, wrote.

“So so sorry for y’all’s loss,” Jill added.

Many of David and Priscilla’s 27,700 other followers offered their thoughts and prayers.

“I’m so sorry for your families lost. Y’all will be in my prayers,” one person wrote.

“I’m so terribly sorry for your loss but I rejoice that she is now in heaven with her Savior,” another wrote.

“You are all in my prayers.”

“This is heartbreaking,” another Instagram user commented. “May the lord heap extra blessings and peace on your family at this moment.”

Photo credit: Getty Images