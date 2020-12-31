'Counting On': Jessa Duggar's Husband Ben Seewald Condemns Argentina for Legalizing Abortion

✖

Counting On star Jessa Duggar's husband Ben Seewald has voiced his opinions after Argentina became the first large Latin American country to legalize abortion. The reality TV star condemned the country's vote with a series of Bible verses supporting the contrary saying, "My heart is heavy for Argentina which just legalized abortion. May we weep for the thousands of innocent babies about to be slaughtered. Each and every one of those baby Argentines bears the image of God and is precious in His sight."

2/5May we weep for law-makers so deluded that they allow murder—legally protecting it! Imagine the blood that will be on their hands! “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil!” (Isa. 5:20). — Ben Seewald (@BenSeewald) December 30, 2020

The motion passed in a 38-29 vote legalizing elective abortion on Wednesday night — just two years after another bill legalizing abortion failed. It's a momentous decision for the Latin American country which sees a minimum of 350,000 illegal abortions, according to the BBC. Illegal abortions can cause an assortment of health complications and oftentimes leads to death for those who undergo them.

Seewald continued in his tweets saying, "May we weep for the judgment and wrath Argentina is inviting from God for their complicity in the shedding of innocent blood," and "May we pray that they turn from this bloody path they’ve chosen, and for our own nation as well, which has enticed other nations into our evil ways. Lord, have mercy!"

He closed with a message to his Christian followers on Twitter. "-Lament. -Pray for changed hearts. -Remain hopeful. Evil will not prevail in the end. -Work for change. Be diligent to “do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with our God (Micah 6:8). -Know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord(1 Cor. 15:58)."