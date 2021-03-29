'Counting On': Jessa Duggar Details Florida Trip With All 3 Kids

✖

Counting On star Jessa Duggar Seewald and her family flew to Florida earlier this month for a friend's wedding, and Jessa chronicled the trip with a YouTube video. In the 12-minute clip, Jessa shared tips for moms who have to travel with their children during the coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks before the trip, Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald announced they are expecting their fourth child. The two are also parents to sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 1.

"We are packing to go to Florida for a friend's wedding," Jessa, 28, said at the beginning of the clip, published on March 11. "We're taking all the kids with us. So this will be our first time to travel since the start of this pandemic." Jessa was "thankful" that their flight from Arkansas to Florida was direct. In the rest of the video, Jessa listed seven tips she learned during the trip, alongside footage and photos. She showed the family wearing face masks on her flight. She also added a very real bonus tip at the end: "Pack a few grocery bags in case of messy outfit/diaper blowout." Jessa included photos from the wedding as well.

Back on Feb. 18, the Seewalds confirmed rumors that Jessa is pregnant with her fourth child after she suffered a miscarriage in 2020. "After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple told Entertainment Tonight. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Jessa and Ben tied the knot in November 2015, three months after getting engaged. The couple still stars on TLC's Counting On. Before they announced Jessa's latest pregnancy, Jessa revealed the couple considered adoption as an option for growing their family. "We could wait until all of our kids are grown and gone and then adopt, but I also think it’s kind of cool to have an adopted child growing up with the other kids," Ben, 25, told Us Weekly in July 2020. "We’re just in a stage of, like, meeting with people who have adopted and getting advice, hearing their stories and seeing what that might look like for us."

In that same interview, the couple said they would live to have a "full" house but they are not looking to have 19 children like Jessa's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. "I guess we’re kind of taking it one at a time and we’re thankful for each one," she said. Counting On finished its 11th season in September. TLC has not set a premiere date for Season 12 yet.