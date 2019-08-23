‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Reveals Ambitious New Project With Her Brothers

Jana Duggar is teaming up with her brothers and getting her hands dirty for an ambitious new project. On Thursday, the Counting On star, better known for DIY projects and time spent in the garden than love interests, revealed on Instagram that she and several of her brothers have been busy at work on their latest project: the renovation of an old school house.

“R E S T O R A T I O N,” Duggar began the post alongside a hammer emoji. “My brothers and I recently started renovating an old schoolhouse.”

“Sometimes I get overwhelmed by all the things that still need to be done! And occasionally my brothers and I have very different ideas of what it should end up looking like when it’s completed,” she continued. “There are moments while working to restore this beautiful old building back to it’s ‘glory days’ that I think, ‘We are never going to finish this!’”

Sharing a gallery of images from the project, including photos of she and her brothers hard at work, Duggar went on to explain what “restoration means to her, writing, “for most of us, the world ‘restoration’ brings to mind exactly what we have been working on at the schoolhouse: the process of repairing an old, run down building to its former grandeur. Restoration in a spiritual sense is similar, but on a much wider scale.”

“When God the Father seeks to restore things in our lives, He does not simply fix what was broken, He makes ALL THINGS NEW,” she continued in part, sharing a quote from 2 Corinthians 5:17.

“Restoration is a process, but the results are breathtaking,” she concluded. Can’t wait to show you the schoolhouse when it’s finished!!”

The new project drew plenty of praise from fans of the expanding Duggar family, with many commenting on the hard work that has already been put into the project.

“Can’t wait to see what you do with this space!!” Duggar’s cousin, Amy (Duggar) King, commented.

“So cool! Are you filming the process?” another asked, hoping for a possible crossover with HGTV. “You need and HGTV show or YouTube channel!”

“Restoration is a beautiful thing — whether it be a house or a heart,” wrote a third.

Duggar, of course, is no stranger to the restoration process, skills that she recently credited her father, JimBob Duggar, for teaching her. In a Father’s Day post earlier this year, she wrote that her father was the one to teach her “so many skills — from tiling floors, basic plumbing & electrical, painting, and car maintenance, to how to get the best deals.”

The TLC star’s handiwork has even frequently prompted calls for her to get her own TV show, appear on one of the many renovation series on HGTV, or open her own store.