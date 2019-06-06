‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Calls out Troll Who Tells Her to ‘Do More Than Gardening’

Jana Duggar has a leaf to pick with a troll who didn’t give her favorite hobby, gardening, a green thumb up.

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 5 to show off her thriving garden, which boasts everything from veggies to help cook her family’s favorite meals to potted plants and herbs.

“One of my happy places — the garden!!” she captioned the post, adding a quote from Elizabeth Murray that reads, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.”

Although many fans praised Duggar’s gardening skills, one commenter was more eager to slam her choice hobby.

“Jana, do more then (sic) be 30 years old living at home gardening [laughing out loud] what a life,” they wrote.

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Duggar, who hit back with words of her own.

“Oh, believe me, that’s not all I do,” she wrote in response. “Gardening is just my little hobby on the side.”

The TLC reality TV star frequently showcases her love of plants and her gardening skills on social media. Last year, she even shared a YouTube video showing off her sprawling garden boasting veggies and other plants that sister Jessa Duggar dubbed a “work of art.” Though others didn’t necessarily see it that way.

“It’s sad to watch a 28-year-old woman raising her mother’s ‘blessings.’ Too bad she can’t use her many talents for her own life,” one person wrote, a comment that several people agreed with.

“Agreed … it’s horrible that Jana is forced to be the mom for all her younger siblings,” another commented.

Although it’s undeniable that the Counting On star favors gardening, she has plenty of other hobbies, too, including painting, baking, and playing the piano, all of which she has showcased in social media posts.

One thing that Duggar doesn’t have, and currently doesn’t seem too keen on finding, is love. Her decision to remain single has been a topic of conversation among fans of the famous family for some time, though, as she previously said, she is simply waiting for the right person to come along.

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked,” she continued. “But they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one.”