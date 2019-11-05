‘Counting On’: First Photo of Joe and Kendra Duggar’s Baby Revealed

Counting On stars Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar welcomed their second child on Saturday, and showed off the first photo of their adorable daughter on Instagram Monday. Their daughter, Addison Renee, was born at 5:33 a.m. on Nov. 2. The couple are also parents to son Garrett David, who was born in June 2018.

“Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” Joe and Kendra wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Addison cuddled in a pink blanket with a pink bow around her head. “She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

The couple shared the same statement with Us Weekly Monday morning. They also published the statement on their blog.

Addison was born weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measures 20.5 inches long.

The couple’s fans flooded their Instagram page with messages celebrating the new addition to the Duggar family.

“Love her name Addison and she is a little princess for sure,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my how precious is that sweet angel,” another commented.

“Congratulations-she is beautiful & love her name. Hope Kendra is feeling ok too,” another fan chimed in.

“Congratulations Joe and Kendra on your beautiful little girl!” one fan wrote. “She shares my birthday! Welcome to the world little Addison!”

Kendra and Joe announced they were expecting another baby in April, telling Us Weekly they were ready for “double the fun” at their home.

“Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone,” the couple told the magazine. “We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

In October, Kendra told Us Weekly they were excited about the next chapter of their lives with another little one.

“We’re kind of already in that napping, changing diapers groove with Garrett still, so I think it will be just adding another [to that]. We’ll both be busy, I guess,” she said at the time. “All hands will be tied up taking care of little ones, but there are always challenges. [Our son] can’t do much himself, so he’s going to need a lot of help, but we’re excited about this new chapter.”

Kedra continued, “I think it’s going be different, but we’ll probably get into the groove of what our family size is. The adjustment part is always an adjustment, so we’ll just see how it goes!”

Kendra, 21, and Joe, 24, tied the knot in September 2017. Their nuptials were featured on Counting On in 2018.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

