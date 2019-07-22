‘Counting On’ Fans Are Loving Jana Duggar’s ‘Classy’ Summer Dress

Jana Duggar is making headlines for her fashion sense yet again. The 29-year-old Duggar daughter shared a photo of herself enjoying a warm summer night the modest way. In the photo, Duggar appeared to be standing in a wooded area wearing a blue quarter-sleeve dress and brown strappy leather sandals. Fans flocked to the comments section to share their praise for the outfit.

“Gorgeous girl! Gorgeous dress!!” one fan commented, while another inquired where she got the dress from: “I am crazy about your outfit! Where can I get that dress?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So classy!” sister-in-law Anna Duggar commented.

This isn’t the first Jana has been celebrated for her style. In fact, it appears it’s not the first she’s had fans pining after this exact outfit even. In late June she met up with sister Jessa Seewald for coffee wearing either this exact dress, or a strikingly similar one in a slightly different color.

Jana was photographed wearing a blue or grey linen dress with ruffle detailing on the sleeves. She tied her hair back in a half-up, half-down style, and completed the look with the same brown leather sandals in her latest photo.

“Love the dress. Do tell where I can purchase,” one person commented, while another chimed in: “Love the sandals!!Where are they from??”

The Duggars didn’t reveal where Jana got her sandals, but did tag the brand that designed her dress in the image. The dress is from Called to Surf, and is available for $54. It appears Jana, a known seamstress, made some slight alterations to her dress to make the sleeves slightly longer, however.

Like the first time around, Jana didn’t comment about her style or where her clothing was from.

Fans always love to see Jana on Instagram, and are hopeful that she’ll be the next Duggar to announce a courtship. She’s the only Duggar over 18 who hasn’t yet moved out of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home. While living there, she’s been caring for her parents and helping with her younger siblings.

Due to her lack of love life, fans call her “Cinderella” Duggar. It was once rumored that she had found love with Caleb Williams, but he quickly shut down those rumors.

“I am not dating Jana Duggar,” he said at the time.

While fans are dying to see Jana settle down, she doesn’t seem to be waiting around for a man. During an episode of TLC‘s Counting On, Jana said she wasn’t holding out for romance.

“It’s like this weird in-between stage,” she said on the show. “It can be tempting, ‘Oh, I really want to be married,’ because in those moments you have siblings that are married and have little ones and are going on dates and doing their things.”

Jana went on to say, “There have been different guys who have come along and asked. But they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one.”