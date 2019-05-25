‘Counting On’ Fans Convinced Jill Duggar Is Hiding Pregnancy in New Photo

Fans are convinced Jill Duggar is keeping a very exciting secret after seeing a picture she posted online. In it, she appeared to be concealing her stomach with a shopping bag, and fans think it’s because she’s got another baby on the way.

The photo appeared on the Counting On star’s Instagram on Thursday along with several others, and created quite a stir among fans. In the image, Jill, 28, posed alongside cousin Amy Duggar with a shopping bag in her hand. Some fans think the shopping bag — seemingly strategically placed — was hiding a growing baby bump.

“I think someone’s pregnant,” one commenter wrote.

“Hiding a bump?” another fan questioned.

“I think we might be hearing about one more Duggar expecting, due in 2020,” a third said.

Speculation is rife, but it has been for some time. Duggar fans on Reddit and other social media platforms have been saying that Jill is pregnant since 2018, In Touch Weekly reported. She hasn’t announced any such news, however. The rumors reached their peak in June 2018, after Jill posted a photo on Facebook in which fans thought they spotted a tiny bump, along with some prenatal vitamins in the background.

“Is it just me or does Jill look pregnant again?,” one commenter wrote.

“Is Jill pregnant again or is she taking the prenatal vitamins because she’s nursing?” another asked.

The photo was taken not long after Jill and husband Derick Dillard welcomed their youngest son, Samuel. In Touch noted that she may have appeared pregnant for that reason.

While it’s not clear if Jill is currently expecting, she’d be one of many Duggar women who is at this point. Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar, Jessa Seewald and Lauren Duggar are all currently pregnant. Lauren was the most recent woman in the reality TV family to announce that she’s expecting. The news came eight months after she and husband Josiah Duggar suffered a miscarriage.

The parents-to-be revealed the unique way they learned that they were going to have a baby in a video on the Duggar family blog. Josiah, 22, told fans it was him who guessed that Lauren was pregnant, revealing that he ran to the store for a pregnancy test about about 4 a.m. local one day. He said in the video he was “sure” she was with child, and wanted confirmation.

“I went to the store and got a test, because I thought for sure she was probably expecting and sure enough she was,” he said.

“We were both overjoyed and just crying because we’re just so thankful for another sweet blessing,” Lauren added.

Josiah and Lauren had been open with fans about their struggles to get pregnant. In October 2018, Lauren lost a pregnancy, and she and her husband decided to share the unfortunate news on Counting On.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah recalled on the show. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking I had something with gluten in it,” Lauren shared. “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”