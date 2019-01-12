‘Counting On’ Fans Convinced Jana Duggar Is Courting Since She Started an Instagram Account

Jana Duggar, the eldest and unmarried Duggar child, created an Instagram account earlier this week, instantly setting off rumors she is courting.

Duggar’s Instagram came as a big surprise to Counting On fans. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar do not let their children create Instagram pages until they start courting someone long-term, notes Radar Online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, the 28-year-old Counting On star launched an official page on Instagram, where she has only shared one photo so far. The post shows sister Jessa Seewald’s two sons, Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce, watching a video on a phone together. “Best buddies,” she wrote in the caption.

After almost two days, Duggar has more than 201,000 followers. She is only following 28 others, including her siblings and in-laws, and Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Some fans became convinced that Duggar should date Bring Up Bates star Lawson Bates after he commented on the post and Duggar followed him and his family. “So tech savvy,” he wrote.

Duggar’s bio includes a quote from Psalm 91, reading, “This I declare about the LORD: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; He is my God, and I trust Him.”

While most of her siblings are married, including twin brother, John-David Duggar, who married Abbie Grace Burnett in November, Duggar remains single. She has even received disparaging nicknames like “Cinderella Duggar” from fans. Her father even joked about her relationship status during a trip to Australia that Duggar missed since it was her birthday.

“Jana is 28 years old and still single,” Jim Bob said in the January 2018 video, reports Radar Online. “She’s still praying about the one.”

Duggar, who also reportedly still lives at home with her parents, has been the subject of dating rumors for years. In September 2018, there was a rumor she was dating a woman, which the Duggar family would want to keep out of the spotlight because of their feelings of the LGBT community. One fan even asked Derick Dillard, sister Jill’s wife, if Jana was in a relationship with a friend named Lauren.

“Uh no,” Dillard bluntly replied.

Duggar was once reportedly linked to Caleb Williams, who faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a minor in Illinois.

“Jana doesn’t want to be like a lot of others that just go out and get married and end up in a relationship that is negative,” one source told Radar Online in June to explain her single status. “She’s content with whatever the Lord wants for her.”

Counting On returns on TLC at 9 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 11.