'Counting On': Why Fans Are Applauding Jill Duggar Right Now

Counting On alum Jill Duggar is receiving praise from her fans for a particular reason. According to The Sun, Duggar took to her Instagram Story on Monday and donned a bare face for the camera. Fans soon praised the star for showcasing her "authentic" self on social media and for not wearing makeup to hide her "acne."

The publication noted on Monday, Duggar took to her Instagram Story to discuss The Chosen television series. While the former reality star was focused on the TV show in question, others were struck by the fact that she didn't wear any makeup in the post. Instead of wearing makeup, she chose to showcase a beautiful, bare-faced look that got her fans talking. In her Instagram Story, Duggar sported a pair of glasses and a crewneck sweater while chatting about television series that she's been enjoying. The Sun reported that Duggar's fans took to Reddit to discuss her latest Instagram Story and, more specifically, that she wasn't wearing makeup.

Duggar's fans discussed her latest look in a Reddit thread titled, "I'm happily surprised to see Jill flaunting no makeup and acne and being an authentic version of herself." The Sun did note that, in recent months, Duggar has been rebelling against the strict rules that her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, put in place when she was growing up. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, are currently estranged from Jim Bob and Michelle. In October, the mom-of-two explained to her fans that she and Dillard have been "distancing" themselves from her family.

Her update came after Dillard previously alleged that his father-in-law took money from his children that they were owed for appearing on their TLC show. Dillard also alleged that Jim Bob "humiliated and threatened" Jill when she first shared that she did not want to film the TLC show any longer. He specifically alleged to PEOPLE that he and his wife had to hire an attorney to settle the matter and that they were able to recover some of their earnings.

"We’re not on the best terms with some of my family," Duggar said in a YouTube video that was posted in October. "We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal." While she didn't go into what was causing tension in the family, the former reality star continued, "We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess. We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything."