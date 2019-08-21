‘Counting On’: Duggar Family Reacts to John David and Abbie Duggar Gender Reveal

The Duggar family is celebrating after John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), revealed the gender of their first child. The couple, who first announced that they are expecting earlier this month, made the exciting announcement on Tuesday that their little one on the way is a baby girl. In the wake of the announcement, many members of the Counting On family have taken to social media to send congratulations their way.

“Congratulations to John & Abbie!!” John David’s twin sister, Jana Duggar, captioned a photo of the happy couple locked in a kiss.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better twin to go through life with than John, and their little girl is so blessed already that she got such an amazing guy for her daddy!!” she continued. “And seeing what a tender caretaker Abbie has been for her family and in her job as a nurse, I know she is going to be an amazing mother!! Love y’all so much!!”

Later in the day, the official Instagram account for the Duggar family, which typically acts as an account for Duggar patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle, reacted to the news.

“So happy for [John and Abbie]!!” their post read alongside a photo of the couple surrounding by falling pink confetti. “They have a deep love for God and each other, and we know they are going to be GREAT parents!”

“We were thrilled to find out they are having a little girl! It is going to be so special having several granddaughters/nieces born over the coming months all growing up together,” it added, referring to the upcoming arrival of several baby girls within the family.

Many more reacted to the news on the official announcement.

“Can’t wait to meet this baby girl-she is already so very loved!” Josiah and Lauren Duggar, who are currently expecting a baby girl, wrote.

“Congratulations on your sweet baby girl,” added expecting parents Joe and Kendra Duggar.

Amy (Duggar) King, the pregnant niece of Jim Bob and Michelle, also sent her congratulations, writing, “This baby girl is going to be so precious!!!”

Of course, the couple’s family are not the only ones celebrating the news. After John David and Abbie shared their gender reveal on Instagram, writing, “we couldn’t be more excited to announce…ITS A GIRL,” many of their fans flooded the comments section reacting to the news.

“Yayyyyy, it’s a girl, congratulations Abby and John,” one fan wrote.

“SO exciting!!” added another. “Congratulations!! God Bless!”

The little one on the way will be the first child for the couple, who tied the knot on Nov. 3, 2018 following a brief courtship and their engagement in July of 2018. Baby girl Duggar is believed to be set to arrive in January.