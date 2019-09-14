‘Counting On’: Duggar Family Lines up to Praise ‘Amazing Woman’ Michelle for Birthday

Counting On matriarch Michelle Duggar celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sept. 13. With 19 children and dozens of grandchildren, the birthday wishes were flowing in for the TLC star. Husband Jim Bob Duggar had one of the sweetest birthday wishes for Duggar Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 13, 2019 at 8:51am PDT

“Happy 53rd Birthday to my best friend! I love you, Michelle!! You are the sweetest wife, a loving mother, and a fun grandmother,” Duggar wrote on Instagram. “I have really enjoyed our special get away the last couple of days for your birthday at [The Keeter Center] in Branson! I love spending time with you. You are my #1 encourager, you are my business advisor, and my spiritual accountability partner. You’re my best friend. I am so thankful for the wonderful 35 years of marriage, I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you.”

“I love you, Momma!!! You truly are the BEST mother,” daughter Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth wrote in the comments, notes InTouch Weekly.

Daughter Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo shared a sweet birthday wish to her mother in her Instagram Story, including several throwback photos of Duggar and a video of her mom on roller skates.

“Happy birthday to this incredible woman,” Vuolo wrote. “My mom is so beautiful, loving and kind. She is the most patient woman I have ever known. She is so selfless … and she can out skate any kid at the rink!

She’s an amazing woman of many talents. Happy birthday, Mom! I love you more than words could ever say.”

“Happy Birthday to my amazing mama! I love you so much and am beyond blessed to have been raised by such wonderful parents,” Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 13, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

Counting On fans also wished Duggar a happy birthday in the comments section.

“Happy birthday Michelle!! You two melt my heart, I can only hope to have a love as strong as yours one day,” one person wrote.

“Happy Birthday Michelle! May you both be blessed. Your children are so blessed and fortunate to have you as parents,” another fan chimed in.

“Happy birthday Michelle, you are a beautiful example of an all-around lovely human being,” another wrote.

Aside from Duggar’s birthday, the extended Duggar family had another reason to be happy recently. Forsyth’s husband, Austin Forsyth, returned from the Bahamas on Sept. 8. Austin was there with Medic Corps to help those devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

“He’s HOME!” Forsyth wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the couple embracing. “Keep praying for [Medic Corps] and some of my family as they are still working down in Bahamas!”

