'Counting On': Duggar Family Holds Huge New Year's Eve Bash

The Duggar family appears to have hosted a large New Year's Eve party, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Party goers shared videos from the party on their Instagram Stories Thursday night, and they surfaced on Reddit Friday, where the Counting On stars' critics brought their knives out. The Duggars themselves did not post videos or photos from the party.

One Reddit user published videos a party goer shared from the Duggar home but obscured the original poster. "A great way to end 2020," the party attendee wrote. The videos show a large gathering of people, with no one wearing face coverings or social distancing. Another Reddit user shared photos from inside the Duggar home, with grandchildren tossing balloons over a balcony as people downstairs counted down to midnight. One photo showed Johannah Duggar, 15, and Jennifer Duggar, 13, smiling with a group of friends.

"Holy S—. How have the Duggar’s NOT GOTTEN COVID YET," one Reddit user wondered in response to the videos. "Ew, I would not enjoy having that many people at my house," another wrote. "Jesus god, there are so many people there. I feel like I might catch Covid just watching this video," one Reddit user chimed in. "That's a SUPER super spreader! How many people are there? At least 150? God," another critic wrote.

This is not the first time Duggar family members were criticized for flouting coronavirus guidelines during the pandemic. Last month, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo shared a photo of the family gathering in South Carolina in June 2020, with none of them wearing masks. The family reportedly did not post photos from the trip when it originally took place. "No masks or social distancing. Great job guys! So many different households. Wonder why they never told us they all visited each other. (Sarcasm)," one user wrote on Reddit. The Duggars also held a large family gathering for Christmas, notes The Sun. Only Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who has distanced herself from the family, was not in attendance.

During the holiday season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans against traveling to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. More than 20 million Americans have tested positive for the virus and over 348,000 have died from coronavirus complications, according to Johns Hopkins University data. On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 4,304 new cases. The state the Duggars call home has reported 229,442 cases since the pandemic began.