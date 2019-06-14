‘Counting On’: Did Jessa Duggar Hint at Another Pregnancy in Tribute to Grandma Mary Duggar?

Counting On star Jessa (Duggar) Seewald might have hinted at another pregnancy in her tribute to her later grandmother, Mary Duggar, on Instagram Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 11, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

Jessa, 26, shared a gallery of photos of Mary holding her newborn great-granddaughter Ivy Jane. Jessa also included a long statement, sharing memories of her grandmother and how excited she was to always meet new great-grandchildren.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her,” Jessa wrote. “She welcomed each new baby with joy and would hold them with such tenderness and delight. We will keep her stories and memories alive for these little ones, but we’re sad that they will not have the blessing of knowing her in person as we have.”

Jessa continued, “She was always available. When we kids were young, she would often babysit so Mom and Dad could go out on a date. If Mom needed something from the grocery store, she was happy to pick it up. She always had time for a conversation with the teenager and never passed over the toddlers either. Each one of us was made to feel valued and loved by Grandma. She was our biggest cheerleader, coming to every music recital, birthday party, and graduation celebration — and with 21 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids, that was quite a feat!”

The line about “many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter” is curious since all known pregnant Duggar women are expected to give birth in the fall, notes InTouch Weekly.

Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting their sixth child, and Anna told fans she was due after the other Duggar women. John-David and Abbie Duggar are expecting their first. Some fans have thought Jill Dillard is expecting, but she has yet to confirm or deny it.

There is little chance Jessa would be talking about herself. Ivy Jane was born on May 26, and is only two weeks old.

“After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 pm,” the Seewalds said in a statement. “Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

Mary Duggar was found dead on June 9 after an accidental drowning. Police said the 87-year-old slipped and fell into a pool and was discovered by her daughter, Deanna.

“Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins,” the Duggar family said in a statement. “It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”