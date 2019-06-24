‘Counting On’ Star Derick Dillard Shows off New Teeth in Anniversary Photo With Wife Jill Duggar

Counting On star Derick Dillard recently showed off his new teeth in an anniversary photo with his wife Jill Duggar.
Dillard has had braces for a few years now, after undergoing orthodontic surgery in 2015.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Now, the braces are off and Dillard is showing off his new pearly whites.
View this post on Instagram
Many of the couple’s followers have since commented on the post, with many raving about how great Dillard’s teeth look now that he’s gotten his braces off.
“I just noticed Derick got his braces off, nice! Y’all have fun,” one fan said.
“Derrick got his braces off! Looks good! Happy anniversary, you two!” another fan wrote.
“Derick your smile looks great,” someone else exclaimed, while one other follower commented, “Your teeth look nice Derick.”
The new post comes just one week after Duggar’s family buried their grandma, Mary Duggar.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was a very hard, yet beautiful day. The service was lovely and very honoring to my Grandma and the one she loved more than anyone or anything else, Jesus Christ! 🌸 So many family members and friends came together and organized, supported and remembered the amazing woman she was! 💐And thanks to all y’all for the kind words and prayers too! 🌺🌱 . . 🌦It started raining right before the graveside service and then there was a beautiful rainbow…”a sign of God’s faithfulness”, as Grandma would always say! 🌈 ☔️ (Thanks Laura and Lauren for some of these pics!) . . 💞We’ll see you in heaven, Grandma! I know you’re enjoying your time with Jesus before the rest of us arrive! 🌤
Duggar honored her grandmother by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram after the funeral.
She also included a number of photos from the day of the memorial services and burial.
View this post on Instagram
My heart breaks 💔 My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! 🌸 Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! 💕 She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! 😉 We miss you so much!! 😭💔#maryduggar #rip #grandmaduggar #safeinthearmsofjesus❤
Grandma Mary passed away earlier this month after suffering an accidental drowning. She was 78 years old at the time of her death.