‘Counting On’ Star Derick Dillard Shows off New Teeth in Anniversary Photo With Wife Jill Duggar

Counting On star Derick Dillard recently showed off his new teeth in an anniversary photo with his wife Jill Duggar.

Dillard has had braces for a few years now, after undergoing orthodontic surgery in 2015.

Now, the braces are off and Dillard is showing off his new pearly whites.

Jun 22, 2019

Many of the couple’s followers have since commented on the post, with many raving about how great Dillard’s teeth look now that he’s gotten his braces off.

“I just noticed Derick got his braces off, nice! Y’all have fun,” one fan said.

“Derrick got his braces off! Looks good! Happy anniversary, you two!” another fan wrote.

“Derick your smile looks great,” someone else exclaimed, while one other follower commented, “Your teeth look nice Derick.”

The new post comes just one week after Duggar’s family buried their grandma, Mary Duggar.

Duggar honored her grandmother by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram after the funeral.

She also included a number of photos from the day of the memorial services and burial.

Grandma Mary passed away earlier this month after suffering an accidental drowning. She was 78 years old at the time of her death.