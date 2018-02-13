Anna Duggar’s Instagram Return Sparks Theory She’ll Be on ‘Counting On’

Anna Duggar recently made her return to Instagram and it has sparked theories that she might also be returning to Counting On.

While there is not currently any confirmation of this, In Touch reports that fans feel like it could potentially signify her addition to the series now that Jill and Derick Dillard have decided to not participate any longer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Duggar has not been posting heavily, she has put up two separate post featuring her children in the past few days, which is more than she has done in the past two years.

The last post she shared was on Feb. 15, 2016, and the newest one showing her son Mason in a camo baseball hat was posted on Feb. 11, 2018.

Many of her fans took to her page to share their support for the mom of five, with one fan writing, “So excited to see you back on here showing off your beautiful babies!!! You have been missed!!!! Head up strong lady we that adore you support you and happy to see you back….God bless and prayers from my family to yours!!!!!!!!!!”

“Mason is adorable! You have beautiful kids. It’s so good to see a post from you. You’re so inspiring to me, I really mean it. I can still think of things you said on the show. Such a great spirit and a awesome mom. Love you,” said another.

On Feb. 10, Duggar posted a photo collage of two of her other children playing with some oranges and captioned it, “Usually my boys are playing with blocks, hot wheels, and nerf guns. Sometimes they decide to get creative “toys” — stack ’em and then snack ’em!”

Fans also turned out to show their support in the comments on that photo as well.

“So happy to see your posts! The kids are beautiful and growing so fast! Much love,” one user commented.

“Looks like so much fun! Reminds me of when I was little! Glad to see those smiling faces again! God Bless you all,” said another.

Duggar and her husband Josh were previously at the center of a huge controversy when it was revealed that, as a teenager, Josh had molested five underage girls, including some of his own sisters. The new broke in May of 2015.

While there were reports that indicated the couple was having financial trouble, fans have been speculating that Josh is earning money by working for his father, Jim Bob Duggar.